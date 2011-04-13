Jon McLaughlin w/ Serita Cheeks

On his 2007 album Indiana, pop-rock singer Jon McLaughlin carved lovelorn songs with soft Christian-rock undertones out of light acoustic guitars and sighing pianos. He revamped his image drastically, though, in the aftermath of his Academy Award-nominated contribution to the movie Enchanted , "So Close." For his 2008 album OK Now, he ditched his farm-boy singer-songwriter persona to reinvent himself as a commercial-pop star. The record was buffed to a bright, electro-pop sheen by Jonas Brothers producer John Fields.