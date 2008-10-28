The Academy Awards is infamous for its missteps, so it would be an exaggeration to say that the ceremony hit a new low last year when it gave a whopping three Best Original Song nominations to the cuddly musical Enchanted, but it certainly wasn’t a proud moment, either. Singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin isn’t complaining, though. His “So Close” was one of those nominated songs, and it gave his career a formidable boost. Tonight the boyishly handsome singer plays the Rave at 8 p.m. behind his latest album, OK Now.