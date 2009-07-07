Jon Michael Route: For the Love of Metal

Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, every piece has sculptural connotations as well. Route's love of metal, mainly pewter, copper and brass, extends to vessels that often have tiny feet or curvaceous handles, like teapots. New work by Route includes wall hangings that fuse painting and sculpture. Works like his 19-by-14.5-inch Lilac Landscape reveal sparse images converging rich colors with natural forms such as branches, birds and flowers. The exhibition runs through Aug. 23.