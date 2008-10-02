Singer Jon Oliva cut his teeth in the long-running progressive heavy metal band Savatage, but that popular band was in many ways just a test run for his grand, prog-rock Christmas touring sensation, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which sells out many of the biggest venues in the world each holiday season. That’s not to say that Oliva has abandoned his touring rock-band roots, though. Since 2003 he’s been touring with his new band, Jon Oliva’s Pain, a hard-rock group that includes many Savatage favorites in its sets. Jon Oliva’s Pain plays an 8 p.m. show at Rooters in Waukesha tonight.