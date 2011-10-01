Comedian and former MTV personality Jon Stewart wasn't particularly known for political humor when he inherited Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" in 1999, but under his charge the satirical news program reinvented itself as television's most astute political forum. Though he leans to the left of the political spectrum, Stewart's comedy is guided less by ideology than common sensea viewpoint he stressed at last year's "Rally to Restore Sanity," a reaction to the Tea Party hysteria of the timeand in recent years the comedian has emerged as television's most unflinching media critic, calling out more traditional news broadcasts for their hypocrisy and shortsightedness. Expect plenty of timely political riffs when Stewart does a rare stand-up show tonight.