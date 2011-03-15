Jonathan Burks w/ Trapper Shoepp & The Shades

If his lyrics are to be taken as truth, Milwaukee folk-rocker Jonathan Burks is what you'd call a "functioning alcoholic"high-functioning, even, considering that this year he has released two full-length albums. Last year Burks released two albums, Red Pulpy Mess and Loudmouth Soup , both of which collected rugged, unsteady and consistently clever honky-tonk weepers about booze, heartbreak and their frequent intersection. Tonight with roots rockers Trapper Shoepp & The Shades, Burks plays a free show at Linneman's Riverwest Inn in conjunction with WMSE's 30th anniversary.