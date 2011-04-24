Jonathan Coulton w/ Paul and Storm

A geek-chic computer programmer who moonlights as a folk artist, 40-year-old Jonathan Coulton uses his Yale education to craft odes to science fiction, technology and general nerd culture. Similar to fellow musical comedians Flight of the Conchords, Coulton uses a variety of stringed instruments to perform songs like his tender acoustic version of Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back" with banjos, ukuleles or mandolins. Since his debut album Smoking Monkey in 2003, Coulton has made appearances on NPR and "The Daily Show" and released seven more albums, including his latest, Artificial Heart.