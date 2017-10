No longer a child prodigy (he’s just a plain old prodigy now), Jonny Lang continues to be one of the most popular contemporary blues guitarists. His most recent album, Turn Around, won a 2007 Grammy Award for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Albuma curious category for him, perhaps, but an honor nonetheless. In conjunction with the release of his new DVD, Live at Montreux, Lang plays an 8 p.m. concert at the Potwatomi Bingo Casino tonight.