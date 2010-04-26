Jónsi of Sigur Rós

With the Icelandic post-rock ensemble Sigur Rós on indefinite hiatus, the band's singer and guitarist Jón Þór Birgissonknown simply as Jónsioffered his debut album as a solo artist this month, Go , a fusion of orchestrations, atmospherics and electronics crafted around Jónsi's eerie, transcendental voice. Recorded with producer Peter Katis, who has brought a similar sense of drama to records by The National, Interpol and Frightened Rabbit, it's a more upbeat effort than Sigur Rós was known for, with shorter, more accessible songs, but it retains the band's characteristic scope and ambition.