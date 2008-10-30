Singer-songwriter and one-time Peter Gabriel protégé Joseph Arthur received an unlikely career boost from Hurricane Katrina. The tragedy prompted a 2006 benefit EP where his song “In The Sun” was covered six times by stars like Chris Martin and Michael Stipe. Justin Timberlake even remixed the track. After a long, mostly below-the-radar career, Arthur seemed to thrive under the spotlight, releasing the next year his sixth studio album, Let's Just Be, and in 2008 a rapid-fire succession of four EPs culminating in his latest record, Temporary People, a fine rock 'n' roll album. Joseph Arthur plays Shank Hall tonight at 8 p.m.