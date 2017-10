Novelist Joseph Skibell’s latest book is a historical satire about a young doctor who is epically unlucky in love. A Curable Romantic follows charming Dr. Jakob Sammelsohn for over a half century as he travels through Europe, meets Dr. Sigmund Freud and falls for one of Freud’s more famously neurotic patients, Emma Eckstein. Skibell discusses the book tonight at Boswell Book Co., in an event that serves as a preview of the upcoming JCC Jewish Book and Culture Fair.