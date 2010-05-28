Josh Rouse w/ AM

Roots-pop singer-songwriter Josh Rouse’s army brat upbringing led him to write a series of inspired concept albums about the many places he’s lived. His 1998 debut Dressed Up Like Nebraska honored his native state, while 2005’s Nashville reflected on his move to Tennessee. Rouse’s recent albums have explored the culture shock following an even more dramatic relocation to Spain, where in 2007 he recorded an EP with his soon-to-be wife Paz Suay, She’s Spanish, I’m American . The title of his latest disc, El Turista , suggests Rouse still doesn’t feel completely at home in his new country.