Deep-voiced singer Josh Turner is the typical southern boy, sprouted from South Carolina and meshed into country music. With a certain happy-go-lucky, romantic vibe that sets his music apart from more macho country musicians, Turner enhances his tunes with his silky and matured voice, creating a near flawless down home country feel. Early in his singing career Turner faced medical problems with his vocal cords, but after taking time to heal, went back into vocal training and performing. He first appeared at the Grand Ole Opry and four albums later, continues to tour and produce the deep voiced country music he is known for. Turner released his latest album, Haywire , this year.