The TV series “Scrubs” catapulted one-time middle school art teacher Joshua Radin into folk-pop stardom when the show premiered Radin’s song “Winter” in a 2004 episode. Sales of Radin’s EP skyrocketed, bringing the songwriter a deal with Columbia Records. His songs were subsequently used in other shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “One Tree Hill.” He even played at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi’s wedding. But times started to get complicated as Radin clashed creatively with Columbia over his second record, prompting him to move to independent label Mom & Pop to record Simple Times. Zach Braff directed the video for the album’s lead single, “I’d Rather Be With You.”