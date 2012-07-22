Joshua Radin w/ Tristan Prettyman and My Name Is You

Like a more pop-minded Iron and Wine, 38-year-old Cleveland singer-songwriter Joshua Radin blends youthful and romantic lyrics with a gracefully mature voice. The TV series “Scrubs” helped break the music career of the one-time middle-school art teacher by including Radin's song “Winter” in a 2004 episode. Sales of Radin's EP skyrocketed, bringing the songwriter a deal with Columbia Records. His songs were subsequently used in other shows like “Grey's Anatomy” and “One Tree Hill.” He even played at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's wedding. But things started to get complicated as Radin clashed creatively with Columbia over his second record, prompting him to move to independent label Mom + Pop to record his 2008 album <i>Simple Times</i> and 2010's <i>The Rock and the Tide</i>. Later this month he'll release his new album <i>Underwater</i>.