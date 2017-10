George McCormick fathoms himself a storyteller, but his medium is unorthodox. Instead of relying on the written or spoken word, he uses sculpture and woodcarvings. Found objects both natural and man-made work their way into his pieces, which convey autobiographical incidents, Biblical tales and traditional African folklore. McCormick’s latest exhibit, Journey From the Secular to the Spiritual: Works by George McCormick Sr., runs through July 27 at the Charles Allis Art Museum.