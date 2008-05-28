George McCormick fathoms himself a storyteller, but his medium is unorthodox. Instead of relying on the written or spoken word, he uses sculpture and woodcarvings. Found objects both natural and manmade work their way into his pieces, which convey autobiographical incidents, Biblical tales and traditional African folklore. McCormick’s latest exhibit, Journey From the Secular to the Spiritual: Works by George McCormick Sr. opens tonight at the Charles Allis Art Museum with a reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.