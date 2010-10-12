JP, Chrissie & The Fairground Boys w/ Amy Correia

JP, Chrissie & The Fairground Boys’ Fidelity! , the first full-length album that singer Chrissie Hynde has ever recorded outside of The Pretenders, opens with “Perfect Lover,” a song where Hynde sings, “I’ve found the perfect lover but he’s half my age/ He was learning how to stand when I was wearing my first wedding band.” You don’t need CliffsNotes to know that the 59-year-old icon is singing about her partner and collaborator JP Jones, a 32-year-old Welsh singer/songwriter. Written in Cuba, Fidelity! is a testament to their May/December relationship, and though the set’s lovey-dovey lyrics aren’t always Hynde’s most graceful, they’re certainly among her most personal, and along with Jones (himself a charismatic singer), she sells them with her trademark conviction.