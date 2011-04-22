The Juan MacLean w/ Mr. Horror and DoubleDrop

The Juan MacLean beat-maker John MacLean came to dance music relatively late in life, after spending the '90s with the experimental punk band Six Finger Satellite, but he's since gone on to prove himself to be one of electronic music's most staunch traditionalists, recording studied throwbacks to disco and late-'80s house without the hint of winking irony that his DFA Records affiliation might suggest. Last year MacLean burnished his house credentials with a mix for the !K7 DJ-Kicks series, which proved him as versed in modern dance music as the classics. He plays a DJ set tonight.