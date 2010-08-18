Juiceboxxx w/ Big Fun 4Ever

Now that he’s of legal drinking age and doesn’t need a parent to drive him to his shows, Mequon-bred rapper Juiceboxxx has evolved beyond his early teenage, suburban geek-rap shtick and carved out a more sustainable niche in the indie electro-dance scene, where he’s amused crowds with his manic, full-body shows while aligning himself with like-minded friends on the trendy IHEARTCOMIX record label. He shares tonight’s bill with Big Fun 4 Ever, a Milwaukee outfit that crafts sweet, synthesized dance tunes about youthful romance and rebellion