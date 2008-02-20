×
Boy-wonder rapper Juiceboxxx, whose goofy raps, budget beats and high-intensity performances have made him a commodity well beyond just his native Mequon and the Milwaukee area, headlines an 8 p.m. all-ages show at the Borg Ward Collective.
Tonight @ the Borg Ward Collective - 8:00 PM
