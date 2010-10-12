Jukebox the Ghost, Elizabeth and The Catapult and Ruby Coast

Like the Ben Folds Five before them, the Philadelphia piano-rock trio Jukebox the Ghost employs a mix of irreverent, quirky pop and heart-on-sleeve sentimentalism, with ample nods to Billy Joel and The Beatles. That’s not to say that they’re bound by these influences, though. On their hyperactive, hook-a-minute new sophomore album, Everything Under the Sun , the band goes some ways toward shaking those inevitable Ben Folds comparisons, dialing up the energy for a peppy set that often plays more like The Dismemberment Plan’s Emergency & I than Folds’ Rockin’ the Suburbs .