Juliana Hatfield was one of the most enigmatic luminaries of the alt-rock boom of the early ’90s, a girlish singer with playful pop songs, a virginal demeanor and celebrity associations that the tabloids ate up. When she fell out of vogue at the end of the decade, though, her songwriting took a darker turn toward somber, more confessional terrain, an attitude shift that culminated in this year’s excellent How To Walk Away, an album that might not be the full-on comeback the songstress might have hoped for, but has returned her to her rightful place on college radio. Tonight she headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.