“Jump Cut Pop” Opening Talk

In the world of film, a "jump-cut" refers to the technique of moving abruptly from one image to another. "Jump Cut Pop," the exhibit opening tonight at the Haggerty Museum of Art with a 6 p.m. talk by art commentator Martha Rosler, plays on this terminology by presenting pop-culture images of the '60s and '70s juxtaposed with artwork by Cliff Evans, Nobu Fukui, Jane Hammond, Eduardo Paolozzi, Martha Rosler and Tadanori Yokoo. Haggerty Director Wally Mason curated this original show based on pieces from the museum's permanent collection. These never-before-seen images complement the current Robert Rauschenberg prints and the half-century's worth of work of the chosen pop artists.