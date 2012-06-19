Juneteenth Celebration

If you'd never before heard of Juneteenth Day but happened upon Martin Luther King Drive on June 19, you could easily believe that you'd forgotten it was the Fourth of July. The annual commemoration of emancipation is celebrated with particular enthusiasm in Milwaukee, so these four long blocks between Burleigh and Center fill up with a parade and thousands of people as dancers take to the streets and the smell of barbecue fills the air. This year's festivities begin with a Miss Juneteenth Pageant on Saturday, but the meat of the celebration takes place during Tuesday's street festival, where there will be live music, guest speakers, a variety of family-friendly activities and plenty of food.