If you'd never before heard of Juneteenth Day but happened upon Martin Luther King Drive on June 19, you could easily believe that you'd forgotten it was the Fourth of July. The annual commemoration of emancipation is celebrated with particular enthusiasm in Milwaukee, so these four long blocks between Burleigh and Center fill up with a parade and thousands of people as dancers take to the streets and the smell of barbecue fills the air. This year in addition to the food and music, there will be a campaign to raise awareness of the changes in Wisconsin's voter ID law. For more information on the Juneteenth March for Voter ID Awareness, visit this Facebook page.