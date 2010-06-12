Junip w/ Decibully

Before he made a name for himself as a solo artist with a stunning acoustic cover of The Knife’s “Heartbeats,” Swedish musician José González played in a string of hardcore/punk bands that struggled for recognition. Less known but more predictive of his solo work was his time in the Swedish trio Junip, with whom he recorded a five-song EP of experimental dream-folk titled Black Refuge in 2005. That trio is back together now, with vague intentions of releasing a full-length album down the line. Tonight’s stop pairs them with Milwaukee’s cinematic indie-rock ensemble Decibully.