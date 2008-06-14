Without the superfluous twang that bogs down so many alt-country bands, Juniper Tar writes mellowed-out, lived-in Americana songs in the spirit of Neil Young’s most cherished records. On their winning new album, To The Trees, reassuring melodies and lovely multi-part vocal harmonies give way to winding, indie-rock left turns and heated exchanges between dueling guitars. Milwaukee’s heavenly indie-pop ensemble Sleep Tight Co. and Birmingham, Ala.’s, Southern-rock duo The Broken Letters open for their show tonight.