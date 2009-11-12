Tween lady-killer Justin Bieber is only 15, but he looks and sounds much younger, singing with a voice the voice of a choirboy. Video covers of Ne-Yo, Michael Jackson and Usher songs made this Canadian tot a star on YouTube before Island Records signed him with the intention of turning him into a real star. Judging by the regular radio play he’s received with his overly precious single “One Time” and tonight’s sold-out concert at the show, the label is on the right path. Tickets to tonight’s show have been a hot commodity, with frazzled parents calling into sponsoring radio station 103.7 Kiss-FM regularly over the past month in hopes of winning a pair.