Justin Townes Earle Listening Party

The Midwestern music blog Muzzle of Bees and WMSE 91.7 team up for the third time this year for a listening party at Burnhearts, where they give away prizes and selling copies of the spotlighted album. This time around they’ll be spinning Nashville-native Justin Townes Earle’s new record, Midnight at the Movies , due out March 3. The son of country legendary icon Steve Fain Earle, Justin Townes plays a lived-in brand of acoustic folk rock. Casual fans shouldn’t be intimidated: These listening parties events are more of a social gathering with music fans and Bay View regulars intermingling rather than strict listening sessions; there’s always a little chatter over the record.