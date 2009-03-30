Justseeds Cooperative Exhibition

The Justseeds Cooperative show at the UW-Milwaukee Union (through April 3) brings a sense of urban dereliction into the rarefied gallery setting. The front segment of the gallery, bordered by a barbed, cut-out paper fence, bears the murky feel of a subway station. A gash in the fence allows access to the main body of the gallery, which gives off an air of arid dejection. Perhaps the exhibit is intended not to inspire rebellion but sow doubts about the kind of blanket-fashioned activism that banks on our complicity but ultimately snuffs out all feeling.