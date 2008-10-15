Without a doubt the most commercially successful, openly gay woman country singer of all time, K.D. Lang long ago stopped limiting her albums to strict country-and-western terrain, gradually moving toward more polished, adult-contemporary production in the ’90s. But with her latest album, Watershed, her first collection of new material in eight years, Lang brings back some of the twang from her ’80s breakthrough records. The album is in many ways a culmination of everything Lang has recorded, pairing the western tones of her early albums with the jazzy, folky aesthetic of her more recent efforts. Land plays an 8 p.m. show at the Riverside Theater tonight.