Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock with the epic excesses of prog-rock, Kansas scored a pair of monster hits in the ’70s“Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”and a handful of lesser singles that continue to clock significant airplay on classic rock stations, ensuring the band’s viability as a touring act. They’re still quite ambitious: When they rolled through Milwaukee a few years ago, they were supported by a 38-piece symphony, though this tour will be more stripped-down than that one.