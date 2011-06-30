Kanye West w/ Kid Cudi

No 2010 album was better reviewed than Kanye West's fifth record, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy , a schizophrenic prog-rap-pop masterpiece that garnered perfect scores from Rolling Stone , XXL , Pitchfork and Entertainment Weekly , among many other outlets. That West's album so won over the press was no small feat considering that it was released after a period of intense backlash against the egocentric Chicago rap star, following the infamous Taylor Swift incident at MTV's Video Music Awards. It's unclear what West has planned for this performance, his first time performing in Milwaukee and one of his two announced summer tour dates, but his recent concerts have been lavishly choreographed spectacles.