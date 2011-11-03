For more than half a decade, Austin's Karaoke Underground has been catering to punk and indie-rock fans underserved by traditional karaoke selections, creating backing tracks and video sequences for hundreds of cult songs from acts like Black Flag, Fugazi, Minutemen, Pavement, Spoon and Wilco. The song list includes a mix of big showstoppers from Built to Spill (“Carry the Zero”) and Band of Horses (“Funeral”) and esoteric choices that would test the nerves of traditional karaoke crowds, like The Fall's “Totally Wired,” Shellac's “Prayer to God” and Modest Mouse's seven-minute spaz-out “Teeth Like God's Shoeshine.”