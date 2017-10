After a start playing saxophone for Lenny Kravitz, then fronting the ’90s acid-jazz ensemble The Greyboy Allstars, Karl Denson hit jam-band gold with his eclectic, accessible ensemble Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. This is jazz-funk at its most accessible, all tambourine shakes, sweaty organ licks and feel-good songs about, well, feeling good. Denson remains prolific. In between tours with Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Denson also still performs with The Greyboy Allstars and his Karl Denson Trio