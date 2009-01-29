Kate Jacobs proposes a slightly more domestic alternative to the much-romanticized Friday-night lights: Friday-night knitting. Jacobs writes about the maternal art of knitting in her New York Timesbestselling book The Friday Night Knitting Club and it’s new sequel Knit Two, from which she’ll be reading an excerpt tonight. The first novel is being adapted to the screen with Julia Roberts starring. The Canadian author revels in female interaction, focusing on women who convene at a yarn shop in Manhattan.