Soprano Kathleen Battle earned great critical acclaim for her high voice and impeccable timbre, but became equally notorious for her erratic behavior. In 1994, she was terminated from the Metropolitan Opera, reportedly because of her demanding personality. She hasn’t performed in an opera since. Instead, she’s continued recording and touring as a solo act, and tonight she appearson her own termsat the Pabst Theater for a 7:30 p.m. show.