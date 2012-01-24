Kathleen Edwards w/ Hannah Georgas

Kathleen Edwards' first three albums, including her 2003 debut <i>Failer</i> and 2008's <I>Asking for Flowers</i>, a harsh indictment of the Bush administration's hubris, made the Canadian singer-songwriter a favorite of the “World Café” set. Her latest album, though, seems likely to introduce her to a much larger audience. Recorded with and co-produced by her in-demand beau, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, <i>Voyageur</i> also features contributions from Norah Jones, John Roderick and Megafaun's Phil Cook. Vernon's fingerprints are all over the album, but they never take the focus away from Edwards' sweet voice and personal songwriting.