Canadian alt-country songstress Kathleen Edwards has become a favorite of the “World Café” set since her lauded 2003 release, Failer. Subsequent offerings have seen her build on that album's rollicking yet melodic sound. Her latest, Asking for Flowers, a record that moves far beyond the empty lyrical patriotism present in most current mainstream country music, showcases harsh sentiments about the Bush administration and the devastating effects of war. Edwards shares an 8 p.m. Shank Hall bill tonight with Brooklyn, N.Y., opening act The Last Town Chorus, a vehicle for the slide guitar-work and breathy vocals of Megan Hickey. Last year's outstanding Wire Waltz features a slew of slow-burning gems, including an achingly beautiful, dirge-like cover of David Bowie's “Modern Love.”