In a comedy scene where the breakout stars tend to be young, loud, crass, male or ideally all of the above, Missouri stand-up has managed to build a profile without being any of those things: She’s a low-key middle aged woman with an understated, conversational style. Frequent appearances on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” have helped her build an audience, as did dual stints on “Last Comic Standing,” where she first competed in 2004 before returning as a talent scout.