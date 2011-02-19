After over a decade of bit parts in movies and sitcoms, Kathy Griffin ironically became a household name in party by mocking her lack of celebrity on her TV show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” which ended its run on Bravo last fall after six seasons. She has since surpassed Joan Rivers as the go-to celebrity insult comedian, sharing in her stand-up routines sardonic, frequently scathing tell-all accounts of her run ins with stars. Her performances tonight will be filmed for a standup special for Bravo.