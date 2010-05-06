Katie Todd w/ Kristin Cotts

Steady gigging has helped earn Chicago singer-songwriter Katie Todd a loyal regional followingthough her fortuitous placement as one of iTunes’ artists of the week certainly didn’t hurt, either. With the site’s endorsement, Todd clocked more than 300,000 downloads for her single “Face Down.” The guitarist/pianist’s latest album is last year’s Mumbled Speech , a plucky collection of “Grey’s Anatomy”-ready folk-pop that suggests Ani DiFranco and Fiona Apple without the intense emotional baggage those songwriters sometimes bring.