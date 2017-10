Fallen Christian singer Katy Hudson's quest for fame took her seven years, four labels and one of the most epic makeovers in pop history, but as Katy Perry she finally broke through with the lurid hit “I Kissed a Girl” from the 2008 album One of the Boys . Her 2010 follow-up record Teenage Dream has been even more of a goliath, spawning four international hits—“California Gurls,” “Firework,” “E.T.” and the title song—each of which plays off the singer's brazen voice and tawdry persona.