In 1940, 22,000 members of the Polish intelligentsia were executed in a massacre that was for decades blamed on the Nazis, though it was revealed a half-century later that Joseph Stalin had ordered the deaths. The revelations shocked Poland, and continue to be controversial in Russia, where some powers continue to pin the blame on Adolph Hitler. Andrzej Wajda’s 2007 historical drama Katyn was the first Polish film made about the subject in light of this new information. It explores how four families of the deceased attempted to come to terms with the deaths. The film screens for free tonight, followed by a panel discussion.