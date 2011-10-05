Keb' Mo' has won three Grammys for Best Contemporary Blues Album, which is ironic, since “contemporary” isn't the first word that comes to mind to describe many of Mo's recordings. He performs antique backwoods blues fashioned after legends like Robert Johnson, a man he emulates so precisely that he even depicted him in the 1998 documentary Can't You Hear the Wind Howl? His latest album, The Reflection , is one of his more expansive efforts, featuring collaborations with India.Arie, Dave Koz and Vince Gill.