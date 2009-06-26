Keith Urban w/ Counting Crows

Keith Urban began his interest in music very early in life, winning singing competitions by the time he was eight. The stage was already set, so to speak, but the 42-year-old Australian (born in New Zealand) got his first boast of career momentum when he moved to Nashville and started working as a guitarist with country duo Brooks & Dunn. (Hardcore Urbanites already know that Urban can be spotted in the Alan Jackson video “Mercury Blues”). It was only a decade ago that Urban released his self-titled American debut that netted him three Top 5 hits and a slew of new artist awards.

Lead singer Adam Durwitz and guitarist Dave Bryson formed Counting Crows in the Bay Area in 1991, but it was filling in at the last minute for Van Morrison (an influence on the group) in 1993 that gained them attention and a spot in alternative rock history. The group replaced Morrison, who couldn’t attend his own induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, performing Morrison’s “Caravan” in his place, the only band to play the ceremony as a group of unknowns and ensuring that they wouldn’t be unknowns for much longer.