Keller Williams generates a sound much bigger than that of the typical one-man band. The touring troubadour uses live looping to layer multiple instruments over each other, creating perpetually morphing suites of jazzy funk and acoustic rock that have made him a novelty in the jam-music scene. Williams has also shown more of an interest in the studio than many of his jam counterparts. Since his 1994 debut, Freek , he has released more than a dozen records, including a 2010 kids' album titled, fittingly enough, Kids .