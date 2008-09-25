One of the most popular of the jam scene’s barefooted, genre-hoppin’ bros, Keller Williams has, after years of being dubbed a one-man band, made the leap to touring with an actual band. Since last year’s Bonnaroo festival, he’s been playing with guitarist Gibb Droll, drummer Jeff Sipe and String Cheese Incident bassist Keith Moseley. The new set-up hasn’t drastically changed the tenure of Keller’s shows. Though the singer-songwriter can no longer spontaneously break into a Pink Floyd or Bob Marley cover mid-song anymore, the group still keeps things as freewheeling as possible. Chicago bluegrass updaters Cornmeal open for Williams’ 8 p.m. gig at the Rave tonight.