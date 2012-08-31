Independent country crooner Kelly Hogan has sung plenty in the decade since she released her third solo album, 2001's <i>Because It Feel Good</i>, but mostly as a backing singer, touring with longtime collaborator Neko Case and lending color to recordings by the Drive-By Truckers, Mavis Staples and Jakob Dylan. It makes sense, then, that the spotlight-shy singer's first solo album in ages is a fairly low-key affair. <i>I Like to Keep Myself in Pain</i>, Hogan's first effort for ANTI- Records after years on the seminal outlaw country label Bloodshot, finds Hogan lending her jazzy, nuanced voice to songs by Vic Chesnutt, John Wesley Harding, Stephin Merritt and Andrew Bird. The Pabst Theater hosts this free show in its intimate Cudahy Pub.